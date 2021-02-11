California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 29,976 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Discover Financial Services worth $66,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.37 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

