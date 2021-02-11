California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of AGNC Investment worth $70,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $85,460,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,638,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 667,640 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,666,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.38 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.