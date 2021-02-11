California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity National Financial worth $58,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

