California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Delta Air Lines worth $61,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.