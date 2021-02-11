California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Kinder Morgan worth $64,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

