California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,842 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Southwest Airlines worth $60,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.