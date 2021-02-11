California Public Employees Retirement System Has $59.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 178.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977,425 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $59,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of TME stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

