California Public Employees Retirement System Has $60.45 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $60,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

