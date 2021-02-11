California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.45 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $63,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

NYSE:EDU opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

