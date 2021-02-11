California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.96 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Marathon Petroleum worth $63,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

