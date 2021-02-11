California Public Employees Retirement System Has $71.21 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Moderna worth $71,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

MRNA stock opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,463,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,655,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,815,499. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

