California Public Employees Retirement System Has $76.36 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $76,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

