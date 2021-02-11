California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $64,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,207.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,070.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,771 shares of company stock worth $4,507,090 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

