California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Atlassian worth $73,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,996,000 after acquiring an additional 282,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $252.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $256.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

