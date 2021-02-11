California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of Bunge worth $63,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 107.4% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $202,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

