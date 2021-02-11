California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 35,274 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $69,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

