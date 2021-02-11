California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $917,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

