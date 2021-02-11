California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.64% of W. R. Berkley worth $76,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

