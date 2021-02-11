California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,313 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Henry Schein worth $77,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

