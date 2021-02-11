California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,839 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Alleghany worth $69,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,818,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y stock opened at $601.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

