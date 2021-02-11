California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 87,271 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of The Western Union worth $74,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Western Union by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,680,000 after buying an additional 327,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

