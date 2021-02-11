California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,571 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Everest Re Group worth $75,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $234.69 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

