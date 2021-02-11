California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,869 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of NiSource worth $71,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in NiSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NiSource by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NiSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

