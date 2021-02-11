Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ELY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,347,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

