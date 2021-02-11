Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down to $31.62

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $29.35. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 53,783 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

