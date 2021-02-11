Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 4,405 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $8,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE PSN opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

