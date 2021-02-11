Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.