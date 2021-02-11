Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTST. Truist lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.11 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

