Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 71.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

FWRD opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

