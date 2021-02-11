Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $4,038,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $212.78 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

