Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.33.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $4,025,033. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

