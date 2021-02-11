Cambiar Investors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Community Banks worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 65.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.