Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 19,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $217.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.82.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

