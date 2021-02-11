Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

