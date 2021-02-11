Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Rambus worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 256.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

