Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Atkore International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

