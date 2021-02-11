Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 23,330 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AL stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

