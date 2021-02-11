Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 4,331 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $12,534,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

