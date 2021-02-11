Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 134,635 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. 140166 raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

