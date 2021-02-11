Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NSP opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

