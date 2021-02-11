Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

SAFM opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $152.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

