Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 16,098 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 970,453 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,920,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth about $8,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

