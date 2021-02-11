Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,205 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Perficient worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Perficient by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.