Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,537 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $286.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

