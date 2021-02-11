Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 47,720 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,720 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in TCF Financial by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

