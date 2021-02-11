Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 7,962 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,605 shares of company stock valued at $18,042,312. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.