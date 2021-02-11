Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,647 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

