Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,577 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

