Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.