Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 921,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

OMFL stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

